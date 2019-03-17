The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Harold F. Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold F. Hill Obituary
Hill, Harold F.
Harold F Hill, age 91. Passed peacefully early Saturday morning March 16, 2019 at his home at the Carriage Court Assisted Living community. Harold served Honorably as a Seaman in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1949. Following his military service, he was an electrician employed by the B&O railroad for 15 years, then retired after 30 years with the City of Columbus Division of Traffic & Engineering.Harold was a life long member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Westgate Lodge # 623 F & AM 32nd degree Scottish Rite. For the first 40 years of his life he resided on the Hilltop U.S.A Columbus, Ohio. He then took his family and moved to Grove City, Ohio where he resided for the next 50 years. Harold enjoyed camping and was an avid bowler for most of his active life. Preceded in death by his father, Frank O. Hill; mother, Beatrice Virginia "Bo" Hill; sister, Teddy (Noonie); wife, Mary Hill (Yahn); son, John F. Hill; daughter in-law, Nancy Hill (Scibiur). Survived by son, Brian K. Hill; granddaughter, Bethany Hill; grandsons, Chad Hill (Hannah), Kris Hill (Alycia), Andy Hill, and his 7 great grandchildren. Friends may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home 2693 W Broad St Tuesday 4-7 P.M where service will be held 10:30 A.M Wednesday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Masonic service 7:30 P.M Tuesday
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
