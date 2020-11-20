1/
Harold Fast
Fast, Harold
Harold "Toots" W Fast, 85, of N. Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on November 18, 2020. He is survived by 8 children, Mary Litz, Anna (David) Noland, Stacia Roundtree, Harold Jr, Nova Frost, MarcaKa Tender, Michael (Mollie) and Troy (Susan); 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Ann and son David. He was a lifelong member of local union IBEW 683.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
