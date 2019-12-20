|
Frasure, Harold
1948 - 2019
Harold Frasure, age 71, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. Retired engineer. Graduate of The Ohio State University. Preceded in death by wife Nancy Frasure, his parents, 2 brothers and a sister. Survived by children, Andy (Maggie) Frasure and Julie Frasure; brother, Olia (Margaret) Frasure; step children, Adam Tobias, William Tobias and Paula (Scott) Burris; step grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Sarah, Veronica, Adam, Jake and Bella; numerous other family and friends. There will be a gathering of friends at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12-2 PM, where memorial service will follow at 2 PM. Inurnment Sunset Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019