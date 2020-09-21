Harold Gardner

Gardner, Harold

1940 - 2020

Harold E. Gardner Jr., age 79, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home of 55 years. Member of Highland Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother David Gardner, step father Wes Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bobby Gardner; sons, Richard (fiance, Tammy), James (Hetomi), and Eric (Dia) Gardner; daughter, Keri (Joe) Howard; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harold was born on October 16, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Harold and Geraldine Gardner. He graduated from Franklin Heights High School in 1960. On October 14, 1961 he married his life long wife Bobby L. Irvin in Columbus. Harold was employed at National Graphics Inc. After retiring from National Graphics he enjoyed golfing, fishing, working around the house and garage. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5-8pm and again on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am at the Highland Baptist Church, 3460 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.



