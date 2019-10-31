|
|
Hays, Harold
1950 - 2019
Harold L. Hays, owner of Catfish Biff's Pizza near The Ohio State University Campus will be remembered by family and friends this coming Sunday, Nov 3 (his 69th birthday) from 2-5pm at DeARINI'S TAVERN & GRILL, 1942 Henderson Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Harold grew up in Upper Arlington then Dublin, Ohio raised by a strong, always positive mother Roberta B. Hays and a "baseball fanatic" father Harold L. Hays. The strong supportive friendships he made in high school and college remained with him always. As an Army Vietnam Veteran he was a mechanic but volunteered for front line repair missions in place of married men. When he returned home, he attended The Ohio State University as a Restaurant Management major. While working during college at a Chart House Cork N Cleaver restaurant, a few courses short of graduation, he was promoted to a restaurant manager and transferred to Savannah, Ga. Returning home in 1984 he wanted to be his own boss and co-founded Catfish Biff's Pizza with friend Steve Hucek. He had learned a lot working for Dick Tarini and he went to a Baking School to perfect his pizza crust. He was a great boss to all the kids who worked for him - always encouraging them to better themselves, and to stay in or return to college. He took his employees to Chicago Cubs games at Wrigley Field (his favorite baseball park) and on Spring Break trips to Florida. His favorite team was the Atlanta Braves (after the Reds "Big Red Machine"). Harold never married and is survived by his sister, Marilyn Hays O'Keeffe; brother, Gary E. Hays; and brother-in-law, Rich O'Keeffe, who gave him lots of nephews and nieces. Harold always made time for family. As Uncle Harold, he loved to travel, ride roller coasters at Kings Island, Cedar Point, Walt Disney World, and support all the kids' activities. Marilyn's kids: Rich (Cindy) trips to Chicago, hosted their after wedding party in Lido Beach, Fl. and Harold shared love of dogs, cooking and Florida with their daughter Madison. Patrick, trips to basketball camps and hosted his college graduation party in Savannah, Ga. Gary's kids: Austin (Chelsea), Harold coached his little league baseball team with brother Gary and trips to Myrtle Beach. Riley, trips to college and watched Riley's League of Legends college tournaments on-line (Harold loved new technology). Savannah, also loves dogs and for career day Harold taught her Pizza dough making. Harold also hosted the best High School Graduation party at Catfish Biff's for both Savannah and Madison. Harold's favorite sport was baseball, but he also enjoyed football (Go Bucks), and playing golf with friends and family. Harold loved his dogs – Duffy, Biff, and Buddy. Harold liked cooking at home, but was always ready to try new restaurants for family gatherings. He liked to travel and enjoyed both the Lauderdale beaches and the Sarasota, FL. beaches where his adventurous always fun to see side of the family live: Aunt Patti Hays Vance Kelly, her son Mark Vance and Mark's daughter Chelsea Gessner (Lock). Harold L Hays went to be with the Lord peacefully on Oct 13, 2019. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019