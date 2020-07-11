1/
Harold Holt
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Harold Lester Holt, 94, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born June 10, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Herbert and Louella (DeLong) Holt. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Harold was retired from General Motors with 32 years of service where he never missed a day of work. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Holt and siblings, Mary and Kenneth. He is survived by his son and best friend, Lee; brother, Zedoc (Janet) Holt; sister in law, Diane Holt; nephews, Larry (Charlotte) Hoffmaster, Herb (Yvonne) Hoffmaster, and Jarred (Krista) Holt; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment Alton Cemetery. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
JUL
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
