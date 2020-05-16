Harold Johnson
1926 - 2020
Johnson, Harold
1926 - 2020
Harold Johnson, age 93, born June 20, 1926 in Columbus, OH, passed away May 11, 2020. A graduate of North High School and a WWII Veteran (Army), Harold retired from DCSC and was a longtime, active member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church. He founded Harold Johnson & Son Farm Market, and subsequently opened and operated two other locations. Harold was predeceased by his parents Jesse and Annabelle Johnson, and siblings, Gus, Eugene, Emanuel, Herman, and Cornelius Johnson, Alberta Dorsey and Elneata Bridges. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rita Joyce Johnson; son Harold W. Johnson (Rossalyn); daughters, Asenath Johnson Simpson and Cheryl L. Johnson; close nephew who was more like a son Winslow H. Johnson; 5 grandchildren, Anika Simpson, Terelle Johnson, De'Leon Johnson, Bakari Simpson, Micah Edwards, Dwaun Cox, and Dashaunn Cox; 10 great grandchildren; best friend Larry White; special friend Harold Butler; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. We invite you to join The Johnson Family in celebrating Harold's life by sharing your words of reflection and encouragement on his memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
