Harold Kittrell Jr.
Kittrell Jr., Harold
Harold L. Kittrell, Jr., age 91, of Columbus died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home. Retired sales executive Merck, Sharpe, Dohme. Graduate North High School and Eastern Kentucky State University. Member Karl Road First Christian Church. Veteran U.S. Army and Kentucky National Guard; honored "Kentucky Colonel." Member York Lodge No. 563 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Aladdin Shrine, York Golf Club, avid OSU Buckeyes fan. Graveside service 12noon Monday, August 17, 2020 Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Kentucky. UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Marysville. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Richmond Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
