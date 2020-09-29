Bailey, Harold L.
1938 - 2020
Harold L. Bailey, age 82, of Etna, OH, passed away September 24, 2020. Retired from Roush Honda. Member of Rosehill Church of Christ. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Theresa; children, Terri (Connie) Stringer, Rick (Ruthie) Bailey, Lisa (Eric) Barreca and Jeff (Josie) Bailey; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; numerous daytime kids; sister, Nelda Green, brother, Clark Bailey; special family friend, Dave Askew; numerous nieces and nephews; grand fur babies, Bo and Abby. Preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Zella Bailey, grandson, Dana Askew and numerous siblings. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday from 11 a.m.-12 noon followed by a service at 12 noon, Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, since he was a big kid at heart, the family suggests memorial contributions to Nationwide Children's Hospital to benefit the Holiday Toy Drive, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or NationwideChildrens.org/Giving
.