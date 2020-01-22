Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of Christ In Christian Union
8280 Rickard Rd.
Plain City, OH
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Christ In Christian Union
8280 Rickard Rd
Plain City, OH
View Map
Harold L. Phillips


1930 - 2020
Harold L. Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Harold L.
1930 - 2020
Harold L. Phillips, age 89, of Plain City, passed away Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020 at Dublin Methodist Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 6, 1930 in Martha, KY. Harold started as a carpenter and then became the owner operator of Harold Phillips & Son Excavating for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting, four wheeling and golfing at his cabin at Cave Run Lake, Morehead, KY. Harold was a member and baptized in the Laurel Gorge Church, Sandy Hook, KY. Preceded in death by his parents Ambrose and Rebecca (Hay) Phillips, loving wife of 40 years Betty June (Lewis) Phillips, 1991, sisters Hazel (Carson) Harrington, Lydia Phillips, infant brother, George Daniel Phillips, step-daughter Dianna Mitchell. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Maxine Fairchild Phillips; children, Daniel L. (Nancy) Phillips, Linda (Mark) Humble, Cindy (Gary) Nicol; step-daughter, Marlene Hay; grandchildren, Cody Phillips, Jacqueline (Robert) Hill, Shawn Humble, Lakrina (Christopher) Carnes, Christopher Nicol, Kyle Nicol; granddaughter-in-law, Leslie Phillips; great-grandchildren, Lydia Hill, Evelyn Hill, Nathan Nicol, Christopher Nicol, Conner Nicol, Raiden Humble, Braxton Humble, Madalyn Carnes, Kennedy Carnes, Colton Carnes, Brayden Phillips, Alivea Phillips; sisters, Maggie Picklesimon, Joyce (Don) North, June (John) Glass; brother, Ambrose (Linda) Phillips. The family will receive friends 4-7PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Church of Christ In Christian Union, 8280 Rickard Rd., Plain City, where the funeral will be held at 10AM Saturday, January 25, 2020, with the burial to follow at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
