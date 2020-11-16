1/
Harold Lee "Weirdo" Glenn
1951 - 2020
Harold Lee "Weirdo" Glenn, 68, of Millersport, passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on November 16, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 18, 1951 to the late Harold Glenn and Norma Jean (Clark) Bailey. Prior to retirement, he was a mechanical engineer with Ventura Engineering for many years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of the NRA and the American Motorcycle Association. He enjoyed camping, trap shooting, motorcycle racing and motorcycling. One of his greatest memories was the trip he and his wife took, riding their motorcycle to Alaska, traveling over 11,700 miles. Weirdo never met a stranger and loved everyone he met. Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Michelle (Doseck) Glenn, whom he married April 10, 1989; children, Micheal (Ellen) Glenn, Jacque (Tom) Evans and Tony "T.J." (Jennifer) Oakman; sister, Carol (Denny) Clark; brother, Kevin (Jo) Glenn; grandchildren, Nicole Evans, Allison Evans, Jared Stephenson and Lindzi Oakman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Barb Riegle. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lee to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Lee or to sign an online guest book. Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Lee and his family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
