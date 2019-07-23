The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Lyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Lyon


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Harold Lyon Obituary
Lyon, Harold
1931 - 2019
Harold Emerson Lyon, 88, passed away on July 22 at his residence at The Inn at Olentangy Trail in Delaware, Ohio. Born February 4, 1931 in Sidney, Ohio and grew up in Piqua, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1952. Married Nancy Cron in 1957 and moved to Columbus, Ohio. Harold was a member of the Aladdin Shine Temple and a member of the Scottish Rite Masons and an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy. He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Gloeckner (Robert); a son, David Lyon (Leslie); and one granddaughter, Samantha Lyon. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28 at Schoedinger Worthington, 6699 N High Street at 3:30pm. Family will receive friends from 1-3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Harold's name to Capital City Hospice. To send condolences to the family please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now