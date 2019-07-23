Lyon, Harold

1931 - 2019

Harold Emerson Lyon, 88, passed away on July 22 at his residence at The Inn at Olentangy Trail in Delaware, Ohio. Born February 4, 1931 in Sidney, Ohio and grew up in Piqua, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1952. Married Nancy Cron in 1957 and moved to Columbus, Ohio. Harold was a member of the Aladdin Shine Temple and a member of the Scottish Rite Masons and an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy. He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Gloeckner (Robert); a son, David Lyon (Leslie); and one granddaughter, Samantha Lyon. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28 at Schoedinger Worthington, 6699 N High Street at 3:30pm. Family will receive friends from 1-3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Harold's name to Capital City Hospice. To send condolences to the family please visit www.schoedinger.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019