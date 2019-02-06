|
|
Mager, Harold
Harold (Hal) Mager, Jr. March 20, 1932 - February 5th 2019. There will never be another Spring for me, without you, as we fell in love in the Springtime of our lives in 1957. You are my sweetheart forever, my beloved husband of 60 years, as my heart breaks missing you. A 44 year resident of Worthington, Ohio, Hal was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to parents Marjorie and Harold Mager, Sr. He left us at age 86 on February 5, after a battle with lung cancer, and final excellent care from Ohio Health Hospice (Betsy) and the caring people at Kobacker House. Hugs and thank you to our fantastic children and families for all their help, plus thanks to our dear friends and neighbors. Hal graduated from Union High School, New Jersey (and attended their last class, 64 year reunion). He was a member of the Union Wrestling team for three years, winning the district tournament and placing second in the State of New Jersey IAA tournament. He attended Rutgers University and was a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity and graduated from Wilkes University with a B.S. in industrial Management. Hal had a 30 year career in manufacturing as plant manager and middle management positions with Studebaker Worthington Corp, Foster Wheeler Corp., Jeffrey Mining Machinery-Dresser Industrials. He was past Chairman of American Welding Society, Columbus, OH. He taught Production and Inventory Control courses at Penn State Extension and Columbus State. Hal was a 20 year instrument rated Commercial pilot and belonged to the 69th Flying club. He was a great photographer and took beautiful pictures of all the places we visited and family. A history expert, Hal was very knowledgeable about the history of the world, with information and dates of events. Everyone was always impressed with his memory. Hal and I were original members of the Northwest Gourmet Group, still going after 42 years. We enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He always looked forward to the Bowerman Street Block Party in June when for many years he made his yummy Cheese cake. He belonged to the Mall Walkers (Worthington Mall) and liked riding his bike for five miles around the neighborhood. Hal was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Douglas Mager. He is survived by me, his loving wife, Dorothy; beloved children and spouses, Hal (Karen) Mager III, Catherine (Doug) Thorsen, Barbara (Frank) Nobile; and our wonderful grandchildren, Ashley and Alex Mager, Allison, Michael and Emily Thorsen, Maria, Lauren and Rachael Nobile; and dear niece, nephews and cousins. Hal Cherished his family and always said he was the luckiest guy in the world. His family Cherishes him, and will remember him forever. There will be a private Celebration of Life for Hal. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any donations if desired, be made to the James Cancer Hospital, Solove Cancer Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43210. Until I join you, I'll be seeing you - everywhere. Here's looking at you kid, my Hal. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019