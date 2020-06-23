Harold Marcum
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcum, Harold
1936 - 2020
Harold Marcum age 83, of Reynoldsburg, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and "Sailor Boy" went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. Harold is joyfully reunited with his wife, Carol, whom he dearly loved. Preceded in death by parents Sallie and Clyde, brothers Woody, Gene and Roy. Survived by children, Lori Morris, Julia (Mark) Musto, Brian (Michelle) Marcum; grandchildren, his joy, Philip, Joe, Dominic, Elle, Sammie, Hannah, and Abby; sister, Betty (John) Panthana; and brother, Kenny Marcum; nieces and nephews whom he loved so much. Harold's favorite times were with his family and his treasured friends. So many he loved from Emmanuel where he was a member, "The River", Creasy, Dix Barber Supply, breakfast clubs in Zanesville and Columbus, and his wonderful neighbors. Harold never knew a stranger, loved to sing and dance, and created laughter and love wherever he went. Family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 10:30am until time of service at 11am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, OH. Pastor Larry Kudart officiating, interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, Columbus, OH. To sign and view Harold's online book of memories please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved