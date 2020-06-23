Marcum, Harold
1936 - 2020
Harold Marcum age 83, of Reynoldsburg, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and "Sailor Boy" went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. Harold is joyfully reunited with his wife, Carol, whom he dearly loved. Preceded in death by parents Sallie and Clyde, brothers Woody, Gene and Roy. Survived by children, Lori Morris, Julia (Mark) Musto, Brian (Michelle) Marcum; grandchildren, his joy, Philip, Joe, Dominic, Elle, Sammie, Hannah, and Abby; sister, Betty (John) Panthana; and brother, Kenny Marcum; nieces and nephews whom he loved so much. Harold's favorite times were with his family and his treasured friends. So many he loved from Emmanuel where he was a member, "The River", Creasy, Dix Barber Supply, breakfast clubs in Zanesville and Columbus, and his wonderful neighbors. Harold never knew a stranger, loved to sing and dance, and created laughter and love wherever he went. Family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 10:30am until time of service at 11am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, OH. Pastor Larry Kudart officiating, interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, Columbus, OH. To sign and view Harold's online book of memories please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.