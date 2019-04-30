Home

Harold Newell Obituary
Newell, Harold
1949 - 2019
Harold W. Newell, 69, passed away April 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents James and Bertha Newell, sister Diana (Newell) Samples and brother Howard "Sonny" Newell. Harold is survived by wife of 38 years, Debbie; sons, Eric (Jessica) and Jason Newell; grandson, Jayce; brother, Kenny (Dee) Newell; sister, Iris (the late Clyde) Days; many nieces and nephews. Harold was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for 28 years and was involved with the K of C. He served in the United States Marine Corp. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019
