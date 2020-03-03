|
|
Barnes, Harold R.
1934 - 2020
Harold R. Barnes, age 85, of Apple Valley, OH, passed away February 29, 2020 at home. Retired from Columbus Fire Department where he was one of the first paramedics on the Heartmobile. U.S. Navy veteran. Survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Kevin (Melanie) and Keith (Kelly) Barnes; step-daughters, Pam Skavaril and Lori Ogden; grandchildren, Talya and Julie Barnes, Ashley Graham, Caitlin Ogden, Colin and Cade Remy, Lindsey (Craig) Williams, Rachel and Trey Barnes and Kirsten Hansen; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Frances and Lawrence Barnes, first wife Shirley, sister Patricia Jayjohn and brothers Ralph and Edward Barnes. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday from 5-7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. Chaplin Larry Baker, officiating. Private family interment at Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020