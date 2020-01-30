|
|
Vance, Harold Richard "Rich"
1941 - 2020
Rich Vance, 78, of Dublin, passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1941 in Byesville, Ohio to the late Harold and Helen (Johnson) Vance. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Katherine Mabel Vance. Rich attended The Ohio State University where he received a bachelor's degree in education and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He earned his master's degree from Xavier University. Rich was an educator for 46 years, serving 40 of those as a principal. He cared so much for the students in his buildings. Rich was always seen greeting the buses in the morning, walking the halls during the day, interacting on the playground, and talking with students in the classroom. He saved office work for before or after school. In his early years, Rich played football and basketball, which he would later coach. Two of his favorite activities were skiing and driving his Triumph TR6 around the backroads of Ohio, always in search of unique diners and ice cream parlors. Most important to Rich was his family. He attended every event in which his children and grandchildren were involved. He looked forward to weekly pizza nights and numerous beach vacations. He was a member of Linworth United Methodist Church where he loved singing in the choir. He was a Mason, and was active in the Optimist Club. After receiving a liver transplant in 2011, he became a passionate volunteer at the Cleveland Clinic where he would share with patients what they could expect in the transplant process. He also became a Lifeline of Ohio Ambassador. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Marilyn Vance; children, Chip (Mindee) Vance, Rick Vance, Jenni (Rob) Kluz, and Greg (Ann) Baughman; grandchildren, Lilly Vance; Madeline, Natalie, and Sophia Kluz; Nicholas and Rachel Baughman. His family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. A memorial celebrating Rich's life will be at 11am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus OH 43212 http://lifelineofohio.org/contribute-to-lifeline-of-ohio/ or the Transplant House of Cleveland Clinic 11514 Mayfield Rd. Cleveland OH 44106 https://www.transplanthouseofcleveland.org/donate
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020