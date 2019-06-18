|
|
Rowe, Harold
In Loving Memory of Harold G. "Hal" Rowe. Hal died peacefully on May 23, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 83. He was a sweet, good soul known for his sense of humor, empathy, and kindness. He was superintendent of schools in Westerville in the 1970s and is remembered with love and affection by his wife, Nancy Rowe; children, Laurie Hallas (Jarrett), Kit Rowe (Jan) , Kathy Montag (Sean), and Carrie Rowe; his sister, Janice Curtis; and his 6 grandchildren, Ryan, Matt (Rachel), and Abby Montag, Courtney, Caitlin, and Casey Rowe; and his first wife, Cecilia Rowe.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019