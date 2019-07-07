Ruff, Harold

1919 - 2019

Harold D. Ruff, age 100, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1919 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Harry and Charlotte Ruff. Harold served in the US Air Force during World War II. He was a production manager at Beasley Industry where he retired after 40 years. Harold has joined the love of his life, Ruth I. Ruff, who passed away on April 24, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Faye Balthaser, Theron Mast, June Brannon, Virginia Ruff, Helen Awalt, Mildred Snider and Geraldine Erwin. Harold is survived by his brother, Richard (Goldie) Ruff; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; good friend, Mike Zarelli; and Hilliard neighbors, John Ellas and John Harry. Special thank you to all of the staff and residents at Altercare of Hilliard who lovingly cared for and watched out for Harold. You became his friends and family. And also thank you to the staff and volunteers from Vitas Hospice who cared for, assisted and comforted Harold during this past year. Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service at 12 PM. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019