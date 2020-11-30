Schweikert, Harold

1928 - 2020

Harold Eugene Schweikert, age 92, of Lancaster, passed away at home on November 24, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1928, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Nellie Wagner Schweikert and George Edward Schweikert. Harold loved living life to the fullest. He loved to tell jokes, and made people laugh up to the very end. Always active and energetic, he loved to ride his ATV and was still riding it in the last weeks of his life. A faithful husband who loved his wife, he would continually read her favorite passage of the Bible, Psalm 103, after her death. Over the course of his life, he grew in his faith and in his care and compassion for others. His favorite hymn of his family was "The Old Rugged Cross," and he was singing it in his sleep before he passed. We're grateful to have the hope and promise that he is with the Lord and with Nellie, his wife, as well as other beloved members of his family who have passed on before him. He is survived by his son, George (Beth) Schweikert; daughter, Gina (Matt) Scheidegger; grandchildren, Nikolaus (Rebecca) Schweikert, Ashley (Nate) Zeigler, Allison, Lukas, Kaela, Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Edward, Otto, Lucille; sister Mildred (Donald) Kolkman; Larry (Carolyn) Schrader; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding Harold in death are his parents, his wife Nellie, daughter Sharon, brother Edward, sister Gertrude and granddaughter Natalie. The graveside funeral service will be held at the Lithopolis Cemetery on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11am with Rev. Jim Burge officiating. Please wear a mask if attending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store