Slocum, Harold
Harold E. Slocum, of Sunbury, passed away Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and supported by hospice. He was a loving, hard-working, happy, helpful, energetic, and selfless man. He is survived by his wife, Donna Payne; his daughter, Amanda Shore and her family; his brother, Douglas Slocum and his family; and his best friend, Joe Hillsman. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Xenos Office Auditorium, December 8 at 2 p.m. Please rsvp to [email protected] and come to share memories. If unable to attend, please email your memories. Donate to www.theAFTD.org .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019