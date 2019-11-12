Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Xenos Office Auditorium
Harold Slocum Obituary
Slocum, Harold
Harold E. Slocum, of Sunbury, passed away Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and supported by hospice. He was a loving, hard-working, happy, helpful, energetic, and selfless man. He is survived by his wife, Donna Payne; his daughter, Amanda Shore and her family; his brother, Douglas Slocum and his family; and his best friend, Joe Hillsman. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Xenos Office Auditorium, December 8 at 2 p.m. Please rsvp to [email protected] and come to share memories. If unable to attend, please email your memories. Donate to www.theAFTD.org .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
