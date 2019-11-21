|
|
Sturm, Harold
1925 - 2019
Rev. Harold R. Sturm, simply closed his eyes only to open them in Heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his partner in ministry, Anna B. Sturm, in 2008. He is survived by two extremely grateful children, Danny R. Sturm, Lancaster, and Jill and Mark Landis of Circleville, Ohio; along with two grandsons and wives (the pride of Rev. Sturm's life), Nathan and Sarah Landis, Chicago, Illinois, and Kevin and Tami Landis, Bellingham, Washington. To have known Rev. Sturm even casually was to remember him forever. It would be difficult to measure just how impactful the ministry of this Godly man was. Rev. Sturm was a graduate of Ohio University and United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio. Rev. Sturm and Anna, together, faithfully served churches in New Hope, Ohio, Athens, Ohio, Oak Hill, Ohio, and ministered for 22 years at Mills Memorial United Methodist, Lancaster, Ohio. Following retirement, he enjoyed his work at Halteman-Fett and Dyer Funeral Home for 22 years. Calling hours will be at Mills Memorial United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Ohio from 3-6pm on Saturday, November 23, and from 1-3pm on Sunday, November 24, with funeral service to follow at 3pm. Instrumental hymns will be played in the sanctuary one hour before the service (2-3pm). A time of food, fellowship and reminiscing will follow the service. Burial to take place in Rev. Sturm's hometown of Shinnston, WV later next week. Special thanks to those who touched Rev. Sturm's life by providing care and compassion in his final years including the crew at Wendy's, Memorial Drive, Lancaster, the staff at The Ridge Assisted Living, and Scott's Place Care Home staff. Deep appreciation to his young friend, Dr. Christian Price, for his faithful friendship and visits. On his journey to eternity, Rev. Sturm was blessed to hear his favorite hymn, How Great Thou Art, sung to him by Kim Sparrow. "Then sings my soul, my Savior God, to Thee, How great Thou art, how great Thou art."
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019