Harold "Tip" Tipton, 90, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away June 1, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Johnnie and Annie Tipton on September 8, 1929. He worked for City Loan for 34 years and the Huntington Bank for 5 years before retiring. Graduated for Columbus North High School in 1948 and went on to serve in the Army from 1950-1951. Tip belonged to the Shriners and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia and his 2nd wife Capitola, sister Beulah Carver. Survived by his brother, Calvin (Dorothy) Tipton; sister, Catherine Burt; nieces, Brenda Granger, Cheryl Bush; nephews, Dale Carver, Craig Carver and John (Karen)Tipton. We will sadly miss his saying "One Day At A Time". Private arrangements are through his friends at O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY with burial at Violet Cemetery in Pickerington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

