|
|
Williams, Harold
1916 - 2020
Harold Williams, age 103, passed away at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Harold was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 12, 1916 to Mr. and Mrs. William and Arminda (Groves) Williams. Veteran of WWII, US Army serving in Pacific Theatre. Harold retired from his grocery business after 38 years of service. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Mae Wipple, Grace Williams, Gladys Malone, Mildred Tustin, Edith Williams and brothers William, Fred, Lawrence, Richard and twin Howard. Harold is survived by niece, Linda Lee; great nieces, Melinda Primmer, Sue (Greg) Stevens, Sandy Tustin, Meledy Boyer, Melia (Ken) Johnson; great nephews, William (Pat) Koehler, David Hendricks, Art (Bonnie) Maupin; many great-great nieces and nephews, and many loving neighbors including very good friend Lydia Lorenzo. Visitation will be held 6-8pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel) 3030 W. Broad St., where funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Rev. Ed Linville officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifecare Alliance or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020