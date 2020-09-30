1/
Harold Winfield
1963 - 2020
Harold F. "Big Baby" Winfield, age 57, of Columbus, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on March 23, 1963 in Columbus, OH. Harold is survived by mother Ella Winfield, sons Joshua and Eric, sisters Gabrielle (James) Herron and Rhoda (Emmett Morris) Winfield. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
