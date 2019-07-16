Home

Harold Wisecup

Harold Wisecup Obituary
Wisecup, Harold
1930 - 2019
Harold R. Wisecup, 88, passed away on July 12, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1930. Harold was a Sgt. serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Louise Wisecup, brother, Herbert Wisecup, brother-in-law, John Stringfellow. Surviving family includes loving wife of 66 years, Sarah Arlene, children, Sue Ann Mulford, Judy Ann (Randy) Stern, grandchildren, Jason (Kerry) Stern, Sarah (Jarrett) Heard, Anthony Mulford, Donald (Jessica Nash) Mulford, great-grandchildren, Logan Stern, Maddox Mueller, Emersyn Mulford, Sutton Mulford, sister, Norma Stringfellow, sister-in-law, Dolores Wisecup and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10am to 1pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Grove City United Methodist Church, Grove City, OH 43123, where a service will start at 1pm. Burial will follow at Paint Township Cemetery, London, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
