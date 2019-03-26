|
|
Zimmer, Harold
Harold E. Gene Zimmer, 85, of Galion, passed away on March 25, 2019 at Galion Pointe after a long illness. Gene was born in Harrisburg, Ohio on June 8, 1933, to the late Wheeler and Minnie (Beard) Zimmer. Gene served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Harold worked at Mutual Trust Company as an Insurance Agent for 45 plus years, and he retired in 2018. Gene loved his family and was a compassionate animal lover. Gene is survived by his son, H.E. Gino (Lisa) Zimmer of Galion; his daughter, Margo Core of Delaware; his grandchildren, Aaron Core, Rachel Core and Caleb Core. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Zimmer and his grandson Nicholaus Zimmer. Upon Gene's request, his body was donated to The Ohio State University for medical research. Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford County Humane Society or Crestline/Galion Veteran's Funeral Detail. Those wishing to share a memory of Gene or to the Zimmer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Gene Zimmer.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019