Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Harriet A. Voelkel


1926 - 2019
Voelkel, Harriet A.
1926 - 2019
Harriet A. Voelkel, 93, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her residence at Three Creeks Senior Living. She was surrounded by her family in her final hours. Harriet had been struggling with heart related issues during the past few months. Harriet was born in Brookville, IN to her parents Harry and Iris Pohlar. She graduated from Richmond (IN) High School and attended Richmond Business School. She served as an Executive Secretary for the mayor of Richmond, IN followed by similar positions at the Procter & Gamble Co. in Cincinnati; The Crosley Corp in Richmond, IN and Farm Bureau Cooperative in Columbus. She retired to become a loving mother for her two children. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Auxiliary and served as a volunteer for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Joshua Owen. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, William E. Voelkel; son, William B.(Leanne) Voelkel; daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Carter; sister, Judi (Ed) Zeisler; grandchildren, Baillie (Ben) Siegenthaler, William David Voelkel, and Cassie (Chris) George; great granddaughter, Evelyn Jane Siegenthaler. A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Flight, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212. To leave condolences or share memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
