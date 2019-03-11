Home

Harriet Bernstecker Obituary
Bernstecker, Harriet
1929 - 2019
Harriet N. Bernstecker, age 89, passed away on March 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Benton Bernstecker, son-in-law Andy MacKay, parents Morris and Stella Narotsky, sister Ruth Rosenthal and brother Albert Narotsky. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Robert) Gardner and Robin MacKay; grandchildren, Sara (Matt) Radin, Jason MacKay and Mitchell (Brittany) Gardner; great grandchildren, Rilynn, Benton and Jaxton. Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, March 13 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home Lee and Stacy Rosenthal immediately following interment and on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
