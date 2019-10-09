|
|
Leslie, Harriet
1923 - 2019
Harriet E. Leslie (Fleming), age 96, fell asleep in death on October 4, 2019, at the Heartland of Dublin. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grand mother. One of 13 children (7 brothers and 5 sisters) born (August 28, 1923) to Freedom and Rema Fleming of Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and playing cards (euchre) with her friends and family. She was the matriarch of our family and will be sadly missed, by all. Preceding her in death was her husband, of 71 years, Otto L. Leslie and her son Larry L. Leslie of Tampa, Fla. Harriet is survived by her daughter, Linda Willison (Leslie) and son in-law, John Willison. Her grandchildren were Jaime R Schultz of New Jersey, Kasey M. Reeder of Arizona, and Griffen J. Herchko, Larry L. Leslie II, M. Tyler Leslie and Blake R. Leslie of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Matthew D. Schultz, Jaclyn F. Schultz and Izabella J. Gahn. A Memorial service was held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 2650 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, Ohio. Contributions can be made, in Harriet's memory, on the JW.org website. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019