Lee, Harriet Lois
1935 - 2019
Harriet Lois Lee, age 84, of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully October 26, 2019 with her children at her side. Harriet was born in Chicago, IL to the late Edwin Albert and Harriet Elizabeth Gabel. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Neal Page Lee. Neal and Harriet were married on August 15, 1958. They were blissfully married for 54 years, shared 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a love for music. Harriet graduated from Indiana University with dual degrees in Music and Education in May 1958. She was an accomplished and gifted musician who began to play the piano by ear at age 4. She was a lifelong Episcopalian, and a devoted member of St James Episcopal Church, Columbus for 42 years. Over the years, she enjoyed filling in as a church organist at St James and other Episcopal parishes. She played with passion and zest. Harriet loved her large family fiercely and built a home full of love and laughter. It was always family first. Harriet was the consummate mother to her family and to all of those who came through her door. She was very proud of the family that she and Neal built, and relished in the closeness that our family shared. Her humor, wit, talent, generosity of heart, unconditional love and mashed potatoes will be greatly missed. She was one of a kind with the heart of a lion. Harriet is survived by daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Lee and grandsons, Christopher Alan and Daniel Eric Rogers; daughter, Jennifer Anne Jacobs and grandson, Zachary Thomas (Sara) Jacobs and granddaughter, Jessica Paige Jacobs; daughter, Elizabeth Anne Lee and spouse, the Rev. Edward Bird; son, Michael Andrew Edwin Lee and granddaughter, Gabriella Lee; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Harley, Avery, Zoey, Mackenzie, Callie and Maverick.; Dr. Lyle and Judy Lee (in laws); Shirley Pranger (cousin); many other extended family members and dear friends. She is also survived by her beloved rescue dog, Oscar. A visitation is scheduled at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, on Friday, November 1 from 4-7pm. The funeral will be held Saturday, November 2, 11am at St James Episcopal Church, 3400 Calumet Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Donations can be made in Harriet's name to The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, The James Fund for Life, https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/onlinegivingdonation. To share memories and condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019