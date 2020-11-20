Martin, Harriet
Harriet Shriver Martin, 94, died November 18, 2020, at her home in Upper Arlington, Ohio. Harriet was born in Charleston, W.Va., to Carrie (Robinson) and Ellsworth Shriver. She was reared in Nellis and Beckley, W.Va., where her father was the mine superintendent for the Raleigh Coal and Coke Co. Harriet attended Woodrow Wilson H.S., graduating valedictorian of her class. Although Harriet was destined to leave her native state, the mountains would forever call to her. Harriet followed in her parents' and brother Ellsworth's footsteps and headed to Columbus to attend The Ohio State University. She graduated in 1946 with her bachelor's degree and in 1948 with her law degree. She met the love of her life and best friend Paul Martin in law school. The two married in 1948 and soon made Upper Arlington their lifetime home. Together they reared five children – Karen, Paul, Christina, John, and Mary Jane. Harriet worked as an attorney for the Ohio Bureau of Code Revision and taught legal writing at The Ohio State University College of Law. While Harriet had a penchant for learning and knowledge, she also loved to sit down with a good mystery or a New York Times crossword puzzle. A loyal Buckeye, she cheered her team on football Saturdays. She was a talented pianist, with Beethoven's "Pathetique" one of her favorite pieces to play. She enjoyed cross stitching, crafting many beautiful and cherished works. Harriet was a phenomenal cook and baker. Her pies were unrivaled, and the house was always filled with the comforting aromas of her culinary triumphs. Spunky, tenacious, and tough, Harriet was good natured and affable. Kind-hearted with a warm smile, she was a constant source of support, encouragement, kindness, and love to her family. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family on the shores of Lake Michigan, watching the sun set and the waves roll in. She will be sorely missed by her children, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the memory of Harriet Martin to the Leelanau Conservancy at leelanauconservancy.org
. Visit www.shaw-davis to send online condolences to the family.