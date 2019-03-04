Home

Harriet Mettge


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harriet Mettge Obituary
Mettge, Harriet
1927 - 2019
Honoring Harriet L. (Young) Mettge, age 92, of Gahanna, 1927-2019. Devoted wife of Paul William Mettge (dec. 2013) of 65 years. Beloved Mother of special son Bill Mettge (dec. 2016). Survived by daughters, Cynthia Mettge, Kathleen Peck; and grandchildren, Dariel and Marick Moore. Graduated East High School Jan. 1945. Awarded for her exemplary volunteer work with developmentally disabled people by Gov. Rhodes in 1980. She will always be revered and remembered in our hearts. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
