Murphy, Harriet

1922 - 2019

Harriet Ruth McMichael Murphy, age 97, longtime resident of the Tri-Village communities in Central Ohio, passed away peacefully at Powell Assisted Living and Memory Care on May 12, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1922 in Paulding, Ohio, to the late Harry A. McMichael and Gail B. McMichael. Harriet was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 52 years, George E. Murphy (1997), sister Margaret McMichael Schorr (2018) and brother-in-law Edward D. Schorr, Jr. (1985). She is survived by her daughter, Margaret R. "Meg" Murphy; son, Timothy E. (Sue) Murphy; two grandsons, Brendan E. (Nicole) Murphy, and Kevin E. Murphy; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Mahoney, Jameson Murphy, and Graeden Murphy; special niece, Gayle Barnes; special nephew, Robert E. Schorr (Robin); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved very much. Harriet graduated from Paulding High School (1940), attended Columbus Business University, met George in Columbus, OH, and they married on February 4, 1945. For many years Harriet enjoyed volunteering at the Tri-Village Trading Post of First Community Church, where she had been a long-time member. Harriet was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt - always giving, never asking for anything in return - who relished being with family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Mill Run Gardens and Care Center, Powell Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Capital City Hospice for their exceptional care. Private services will be held at a later date at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hilliard, OH. Memorial gifts may be made to either: the ; or the Ohio State University, Ophthalmic Retinal Surgical Innovation & Imaging Technologies Fund, Fund Number 315925. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019