Harriet Jean Phillips, 92, was born in Springfield, Ohio January 4, 1928 and passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Harriet is survived by her sons, Tim Phillips, Kenneth (Ellen) Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Thomas Phillips, Robert (Tiffani) Phillips and David (LaShanda) Phillips; as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield on Friday from 4-7p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10a.m. Saturday in St. Teresa Church, Springfield. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
