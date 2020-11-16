Cheaney, Harriett "Terrie"
1921 - 2020
Harriett Esther (Mueller) Cheaney, known as Terrie, died on November 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on December 24, 1921, the eldest child of Ina Belle and Harrie S. Mueller. She attended Park College in Lawrence, Kansas, but left to work for the Army in California during World War II. In August of 1944, she married Edgar S. Cheaney of Springfield, Illinois and they enjoyed 73 years of marriage until his death in 2017. Terrie was a loving mother to Sally (Alger), Paula (Bowers), Phebe (Engel) and David; and grandmother to Hannah Levin, Sarah Gabel, Jordan Quickel, Maggie Fryer, Clara Eckel and Grace Engel. She has four dear great-grandchildren, Cheaney, Tenley and Piper Gabel, and Cole Quickel. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Belle Goodrum of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. Beginning in the late 1950s, Terrie was a very active member of the Broad Street Presbyterian Church, including teaching Sunday school multiple times. She and Ed moved to Kendal @ Granville in 2005 as founding residents, and they attended many area arts events and performances well into their nineties. She was an active member of PEO since the1940s and served as a Girl Scout leader multiple times. Terrie was well-known for her creative skills. For more than forty years, she designed and made original Christmas ornaments that were sold at the annual winter bazaar at Broad Street Presbyterian Church; items cherished by families throughout the Columbus area each holiday season. Her personal needlework is an abundant legacy of creative inspiration that reaches far beyond her life and is continued in various forms by all of her children and grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Kendal and the Hospice team who made her last days so comforting for Terrie and her family, an especially challenging task during this difficult pandemic year. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kendal Residents Fund, Kendal at Granville, 2158 Columbus Road SW, Granville, OH 43023, Attn: Philanthropy Office. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
