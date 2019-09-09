|
Patterson, Harriett
Harriett Sue Patterson "Sue", born June 17, 1932 and died peacefully with her family present on September 8, 2019. Sue is preceded in death by her husband Don Patterson, parents Carl and Dorothy Kunz, sister Carol Rowe, son-in-law Bill Henderson and great grandsons Paxton and Karter Koch. She is survived by daughters, Debbie, Cathy and Sharon (Greg Ryer); grandchildren, Carol (Jim Drake), Molly (Ryan Koch), Brad and Natalie great grandchildren, Emily, Kaily, Peyton, Liam and Julian. She grew up on the Hilltop and graduated from West High School in 1950. Sue and her husband Don of 64 years continued to live and raise their family in Columbus. Sue was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was the kind of person who always looked for ways to care and encourage others. Throughout her life she was involved in activities at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Hilliard Methodist Church and Stone Oak Senior Resort. Family will receive friends 10-11 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2480 West Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204, where memorial service will follow at 11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019