Gardner, Harrison
1925 - 2020
Harrison M. Gardner, age 94, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1925, in Clover Lick, West Virginia to the late William and Catherine Gardner. Harrison served in the US Navy as a Storekeeper Third Class during World War II. After the war, he spent time as a Cattleman on the Wyoming Herford ranch. Harrison graduated, taught, and retired from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. His professional DVM career spanned associations with the Columbus Zoo, Ohio State Fair, Local Equine events, Select Sires and others. Harrison worked with and loved all animals large and small, and taught many students the skill of patience and kindness. He was a quiet man of strength, warmth, and intelligence. Harrison had strong interest in aerospace and space travel along with spending time in the great outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling with friends and family. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Nini and her spouse, Benny Nini, Mary Gardner Stotts and her spouse, Michael Stotts; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Fry, Michael (Ashley) Nini, Nicholas (fiancée Louisa Lowe), Michael Stotts Jr., and Cally Stotts; great-grandchildren, Porter Nini, Matthew Fry, Madeleine Fry, Benson Wilder Nini, Lennon Nini and Harlow Nini; sister, Cary (Robert) Phillips; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Gardner; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harrison was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude "Trudy" Gardner and siblings Bill (Polly) Gardner, Ed Gardner and Harriet (Buddy) Meadows. Family will receive friends from 4:30-7:30p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Private service will be held for the family. Interment at Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Medicine Farm Animal Support Fund (#310054), checks should be made out to The OSU Foundation, and in the memo line please write Gardner, Fund #310054 and mail to Tiffany Connors, Veterinary Medicine Academic Building, 1900 Coffey Rd, Columbus, OH 43210 or The Columbus Zoo Fund, Philanthropy Department, P.O. Box 400, Powell, Ohio 43065 or Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.