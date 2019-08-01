Home

More Obituaries for Harry Toy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry A. Toy

Harry A. Toy Obituary
Toy, Harry A.
1931 - 2019
Harry A. Toy, 87, of Columbus, passed on July 30, 2019. He was born on Nov. 1, 1931 in Columbus to Roy E. and Audrey (Dague) Toy who preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 67 years, Nancy (Brooks) Toy; daughter, Carol Rountree; grandsons, Christopher (Malena) Flint, Joshua (Stephanie) Toy, Scott (Stephanie) Flint, Tommy and David Blake; numerous great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; 3 brothers, John, Mike and Roy. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Wanda and 7 sisters. He was a veteran of the US Army stationed in Okinawa from 1951 to 1953. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Post #116 and the Karl Road Baptist Church. Harry retired from IRD Mechanalysis. He was the instigator for getting the Veterans Memorial in Minerva Park. A visitation will be held from 10am-noon Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 with a funeral service at noon at the Karl Road Baptist Church, 5750 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery. The family was assisted by the Newcomer NE Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karl Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
