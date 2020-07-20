1/
Harry Bailey Jr., age 93, formerly of Westerville, passed away at Tidewell Hospice in Florida on July 16, 2020. Junior was a WWII Navy veteran. He worked over 50 years as a mechanic at Intl Harvester, John Deere and Utility Truck Equipment. Junior was preceded in death by son Michael Bailey. Survived by children, Darlene Bailey, Sharon (Dave) Ramey, Randy (Debbie) Bailey, Todd (Lucy) Bailey and Shelley (Mike) Hodge; 12 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Due to the current covid 19 pandemic there will be no calling hours at the funeral home. Instead please join us for a brief graveside service on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11am at Blendon Central Cemetery, 6330 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville, Ohio. Pastor James Meacham, officiating. Military Honors will be presented. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
