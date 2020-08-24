1/
Harry Blair Keith
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith, Harry Blair
1943 - 2020
Harry Blair Keith, age 77, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Community Village. Harry was born on April 9, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Harry Sr. and Alice (Thomay) Keith. Also preceding him in death was his brother Terry Keith. Harry was a graduate of Berea High School and went on to earn his degree from Western Reserve University and then received his law degree from The Ohio State University School of Law. Harry worked for 20+ years for Ohio Legal Rights Service/Disability Rights Ohio and was a member of the Ohio Bar Association. Harry loved vacationing in Hilton Head with his family. He was very proud to receive his 35 year coin of sobriety. Harry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 42 years, Carla Brooks Keith; daughter, Dr. Julia (Dr. Chris) Lloyd; grandchildren, Lucas, Andrew and Molly Lloyd; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved Yorkies, Rosalie and Boomer; and numerous co-workers and friends. The family would like to thank all the staff at First Community Village and National Church Residence Hospice for their wonderful care. Due to Covid the family will be having a private Memorial Service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. First Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43212 or Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
