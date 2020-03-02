|
|
Downing, Harry
Harry Downing, a Des Moines resident since 1988; passed away on February 28, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease, dementia, and myasthenia gravis. He was born on January 31, 1937 to Harry and Bernice Downing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. After graduating from Portsmouth High School, Harry attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Upon obtaining his Bachelor's degree, Harry secured a commission from the United States Navy Officer Candidate School. During his naval career he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea and at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. After his discharge, he married Sally Heath at her parent's home in LaGrange, IL in 1963. Harry and Sally came to Des Moines through his work as an officer with Nationwide Insurance. During his eleven years there, and retirement he was an active member with the Des Moines Rotary Club. Harry also dedicated himself to work with the South Suburban YMCA, achieving Volunteer of the Year in 2016. He and Sally travelled extensively - he was most proud of his trips to Ireland; his grandmother's birthplace. Returning to Des Moines; Harry enjoyed his family, his home, and his community - never meeting an oatmeal raisin cookie he didn't like. Harry and Sally were married for fifty seven years and were blessed with two children, Nathan and Morgan. Nathan is married to Mendy of Anna, IL and Morgan to David Rosenthal of Iowa City. They have six grandchildren, Joshua, Amity, Brynna, Katlynn, Ella, and Samuel; and two great-grandsons, Maxwell and Jensen. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Morgan Rosenthal and courageous grandson Joshua Downing. Others include his parents, sister Marguerite and her husband Donald Goodwin, and brother and sister-in-law Margaret and Walter Heath. A celebration of Harry's life is planned for Sunday, March, 8, 2020 in the Hall of Laureates at the World Food Prize building. All are welcome at 2pm for remembrance beginning at 3pm. In place of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the South Suburban YMCA and to Mercy One Hospice. The Downing family gives heartfelt gratitude to the hospice caregivers who gave their love and attention to Harry -- Thank you...
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020