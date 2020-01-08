|
|
Evans, Harry Edward
1941 - 2020
Harry "Ed" Evans, age 78, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness with his ex-wife Eleanor by his side. He was born on November 12, 1941 to the late Harry and Geneva (Wileman) Evans in Ironton, Ohio. Ed is survived by his daughter, Robin Rogers; sons, Joseph (Tammy) Evans, Robert (Brandi) Evans and Anthony (Amy) Evans; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; life long friends, Bob and Barbara Ciriachi and David Ghouleh. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sons Vince and Michael Evans. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2pm until time of service at 5pm with Pastor Joseph Evans officiating. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020