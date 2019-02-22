Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
More Obituaries for Harry Hagans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Glenn Hagans


Hagans, Harry Glenn
1948 - 2019
Harry Glenn Hagans born on March 14, 1948 to the late James Hagans and Sally Niece in Hazard, Kentucky. He passed on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home. He served in the Vietnam War where he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was an avid golfer and Pittsburgh Steelers' fan. He loved his wife dearly. He loved to share jokes with family. He is preceded in death by parents James Hagans and James and Sally Niece, sister Sebretta Hagans and brothers Willie "June" Kidd and James Earl Hagans. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Eve Fitch; daughter, Katrina Hagans; grandchildren, Brandi and Jada Hagans and Steven Coulter; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Napoleon (Deloris) Hagans, Robert (Cassandra) Niece, Mark Niece and Doug (Melissa) Niece; sister-in-law, Linellan Hagans; Willie (His dog); and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 from 3-4pm with Funeral Service beginning at 4pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
