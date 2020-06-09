Hawkins Jr., Harry
1925 - 2020
Harry E. Hawkins Jr., age 94. Sunrise December 9, 1925 and Sunset June 4, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the HAWKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.