Harry J. Woodward, age 82, of Columbus, went Home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020. Retired from COTA after many years of service. Member of Columbus First Christian Baptist Church on Parson's Avenue. Harry was an avid OSU Buckeye fan and enjoyed watching the games. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Hazel Woodward; sister, Josephine Barnett, and brother, Ronald Woodward. Survived by wife, Yolonda Woodward. Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4-7pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, where service will be held Thursday 10am with Pastor Jeremy Kamer to officiate. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To sign and view Harry's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
