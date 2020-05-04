Turner, Harry L. Sr.
1918 - 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Harry L. Turner, Sr. of Gahanna at the age of 101. He was a long-time resident of German Village before moving to Gahanna in 1998. Harry was a veteran and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from the Central Ohio Transit Authority in 1983. He enjoyed golf and continued to play into his early 90s and he rarely missed a PGA golf tournament on Sunday afternoons. Most of all, Harry loved family. The Turner family will always remember the many family gatherings to share our love and celebrate birthdays, weddings, graduations, holidays and many other events. We were truly blessed to have Dad (Harry) in our lives for so many years. Harry's secret to his longevity was his positive attitude, sense of humor and a glass of wine. Cheers to you Dad! Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife Agnes and son Michael. He is survived by his children, Deacon Harry (Melody), Mary Jo (Bob) Yates, Bob (Colleen), Jim (Patty) and Pat (Judi). He is also survived by 18 grandchildren as well as many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and his long-time friend and neighbor, Carole Walton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the visitation and Mass will be limited to immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to share memories and perhaps a glass of wine in honor of Harry and a life well-lived. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.