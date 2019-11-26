|
Desmond, Harry Lee
1962 - 2019
Harry Lee Desmond, 57, of Columbus, OH, died on November 18, 2019. He was born October 13, 1962 to the late Harry J. and Lucille Desmond. He loved Ohio State and the Statler Brother's music. He had an infectious laugh that touched many people. Thank you to all who cared for Harry Lee over the years, the Northeast Center and I Am Boundless at Dierker Road. Graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10am at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43202. No flowers please. Donations can be made to iamboundless.org/donate. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019