Harry McMillin Sr.
1930 - 2020
McMillin Sr., Harry
Harry James McMillin, Sr., 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at the Ohio Masonic Home. Harry was born on March 10, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Alfred W. and Bessie M. (Watrous) McMillin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen P. (Imes) McMillin; son, Wyatt M. McMillin of Ardmore, TN; daughter, Linda (Bob) Lusk of Ardmore, TN; daughters-in-law, Diana Bolin and Debbie Bolin; grandchildren, Cindy Estelle, Melissa (John) Bartlett, Shelly Ross, Rebecca (Ron) Hicks, Christopher (Tina) Bolin, Billy Bolin, Tina (Lee) Townsend, Angie (Bryan) Peak, Amanda (Paul) Masterson, Melani (Darrin) Perez, Nathan McMillin, Wyatt McMillin III and Lauren (Ryan) Porter; 37 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons William H. Bolin, Michael S. Bolin and Harry J. McMillin, Jr. and brother William A. McMillin. Harry was a life long member of the Masons, a member of the Shriner's and he also proudly served in the United States Army. Harry retired as a plant manager from the Westinghouse. Services will be held at a later date with arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
