Miller, Harry
1933 - 2020
Harry William Miller, 86, of Dublin, Ohio, died on March 9, in Durham, North Carolina. He was a veteran of the US Army. Harry is preceded in death by parents William and Frances Miller, brothers Oren and Chris Miller and son-in-law Ray Mendoza. Harry is survived by wife of 63 years, Sylvia Miller (Dornbusch); children, Kevin of Blacklick, Daryl (Sally) of Dublin, Bruce (Kelly) of Upper Arlington, Karen Mendoza of California; grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, David, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Eden, Zachary, Jennifer, Kiana, and Aleksandr; and 7 great-grandchildren. Harry was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with at Bachelors Degree and received a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan. Harry was a member of Indian Run Methodist Church in Dublin, Ohio and All Saints Methodist Church of Durham, North Carolina. Harry was an avid golfer, artist, and piano player. Harry and Sylvia traveled the world and loved their adventures together. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH, with Daryl Miller and Jeffrey Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main St., Ste 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020